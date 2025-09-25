As government estimates suggest hundreds of thousands of unexploded ordnance (UXO) devices remain in UK waters, offshore wind developers are tackling these risks.

To support developers in reducing the UXO risk in projects, Global Underwater Hub (GUH) is hosting a two-day conference – “Unexploded Ordnance: Mitigation in the Marine Environment” at the Energy Central Campus in Blyth across October 6 and 7.

UXO refers to munitions that failed to function as intended or were jettisoned by aircraft during both world wars and therefore pose a real risk to the seabed, marine life and subsea infrastructure if disturbed.

The conference will explore the changing approach to maritime UXO clearance and mitigation for offshore projects, adopting As Low As Reasonably Practicable (ALARP) principles and ensuring environmental sensitivities are met.

Photograph of a maritime UXO on the seabed off the coast of Croatia.

Traditionally, UXO clearance has relied on high-order detonation, a method that can damage habitats, disturb marine life and disrupt offshore construction.

Now, as regulators demand more sustainable practices, the industry is adopting innovative, lower-impact techniques that improve safety, protect the environment and keep projects on track.

Neil Gordon, chief executive at Global Underwater Hub, explained why this conference is vital for the offshore and subsea sectors.

He said: “With the UK government targeting the deployment of up to 50 GW of offshore wind by 2030, the process of mitigating UXO risk from offshore and subsea projects becomes increasingly important.

"Developers face growing pressure to deliver projects safely, on schedule and with minimal environmental impact, making knowledge-sharing and collaboration across the industry absolutely essential.”

The event will open with a dedicated technology showcase on Monday afternoon, where delegates will have the opportunity to attend presentations from some of the industry’s foremost innovators.

The showcase will feature Atlas Copco and HydroTechnik, EdgeTech, EIVA, Kraken Robotics, Quintham, Royal IHC, RapidScan Subsea, Sonardyne, and Wight Ocean.

During Tuesday’s full-day conference programme delegates will hear directly from organisations working at the forefront of UXO mitigation and the offshore renewables and maritime operations sectors.

This will include Flotation Energy, Helix Robotics Solutions, Next Geosolutions, Enshore Subsea, Boskalis, 6 Alpha Associates, EPI Group, Joint Nature Conservation Committee, NatureScot, Ordtek, Royal IHC, ThayerMahan, TKMS, and Xodus.

Speakers will discuss the challenges developers face with UXO removal, regulatory and consent issues, and UXO threat and risk assessment strategies, among other topics.