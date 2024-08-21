Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Environmental charity, Tweed Forum, is set to share its experience and expertise with an international audience when two of its staff members travel to Estonia to speak to delegates at a major ecological conference about the organisation’s work in the Scottish Borders and North Northumberland.

The SER European Conference on Ecological Restoration (26-30 August) brings together people from 37 different countries to discuss how to restore nature, protect biodiversity and adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Project officers, Hamish Robertson and Emily Iles from Tweed Forum will travel to the event in the city of Tartu to inform delegates about the riparian tree-planting and invasive species control work they are undertaking as part of the LIFE Wader project.

This five-year initiative aims to improve river, intertidal and marine habitats across the 5,000 km² Tweed catchment and along the north Northumberland coast and is a partnership between Tweed Forum, Natural England, the Environment Agency and Newcastle University.

Hamish Robertson and Emily Iles. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

Hamish will explain how Tweed Forum’s targeted riverside tree-planting is helping to improve water quality in the River Tweed catchment, which is a Special Area of Conservation and Site of Special Scientific interest.

Over 64 hectares of native woodland are due to be planted as part of the LIFE Wader initiative. Emily will highlight Tweed Forum’s successes in recent biological control trials to tackle Himalayan balsam and will also discuss long-term catchment-wide control programmes and the benefits of partnership working and stakeholder engagement.

Tweed Forum CEO, Luke Comins said: “Here at Tweed Forum, we have over 30 years of experience working at the heart of land and water across the Tweed catchment.

"We’ve learned much about the most effective ways to help address a range of issues from river restoration and woodland creation to natural flood management and peatland restoration, as well as the invasive species control and water quality improvement measures that Emily and Hamish will be discussing at the SERE conference.

"We’re delighted to be able to share that knowledge with researchers, practitioners and policy makers across Europe as we all seek to reverse biodiversity decline and develop resilient ecosystems for the future.”