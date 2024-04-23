Turning red into gold

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The conservation project which works to protect red squirrels in the region and beyond, is delighted that Twizell Estate will be supporting its future conservation work.

Based in the village of Warenford near Belford, Twizell Estate has an illustrious history, once belonging to eminent botanist and ornithologist Prideaux John Selby.

Covering 500 acres of land, Twizell is home to an array of wildlife including the iconic red squirrel which its current owners are taking proactive steps to protect.

In addition, its owners are exploring the potential of starting up a red squirrel conservation group to involve local military veterans and inviting young people from the local community to help fill the squirrel feeds and monitor their wellbeing and behaviour in the woodland.

In 2023, data from the annual spring squirrel survey indicated that red squirrels were found in 50% of sites this year, down from 53.2% in 2022 whereas grey squirrels were found in 62.3% of sites, an increase of 5.3% compared to last year.

Mike Denbury, RSNE project manager says: “The support we receive from individuals and organisations, such as Twizell Estates, makes a massive contribution to the valuable conservation work we are conducting to conserve these iconic animals. We are looking forward to the opportunity to support the Estate in their efforts to protect and expand on the red squirrel population at Twizell.”

The RSNE corporate membership scheme is open to all companies and groups throughout the UK wishing to support red squirrel conservation, includes a package of benefits to all new members.