Works to modernise Coquet Lighthouse and reduce its carbon footprint are underway and scheduled for completion in around a year’s time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity House, the organisation that builds, maintains and operates lighthouses, lightships, buoys across the UK, is undertaking the works on the Coquet Island lighthouse off the coast of Amble. The works aim to to ensure its reliability and operability for the next 25 years.

As part of the modernisation, Trinity House will fit a modern LED light source inside an historical lens, and will also upgrade the audible hazard warning system and the solar power equipment on station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upgrading the solar array will help reduce the station’s reliance on diesel power, thereby significantly lowering its carbon footprint on the island, which is home to an array of protected seabird species.

Works to update Coquet Lighthouse are underway. (Credit: Steven Banks)

A spokesperson from Trinity House commented: “This project is a great example of blending heritage conservation with modern sustainability goals, and we’re excited to see it progress over the coming months.”

Trinity House has structured the project across three phases. The first phase involve the delivery of key equipment using THV Galatea, and the establishment of a temporary light system.

The second phase involves Trinity House engineers installing new aids to navigation equipment, and upgrading the solar array.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third and final phase, scheduled for September 2026, involves the installation of the replacement optic lens and subsequent trials.

THV Galatea has also deployed buoys to mark the red sector, enabling workers to safely decommission the existing system while maintaining effective navigational aids throughout the project.