Important safety work is taking place on the trees at Ridley Park in Blyth.

As part of the County Council’s tree inspection programme, around a dozen dead and dying specimens have been identified in the park and are being removed. The trees, suffering from conditions such as Dutch Elm Disease and Ash Dieback, are being felled.

A replacement tree planting plan is also being developed with new trees being planted during this winter’s tree planting season to ensure at least the same level of tree cover within the park.

Areas where felling works are taking place are cordoned off and teams are aiming to carry out the bulk of the cutting work early in the morning - before the park gets too busy.

One of the diseased trees felled in Ridley Park.

Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for the environment at Northumberland County Council, said: “Ridley Park is one of the county’s most popular award-winning parks and we need to keep it in tip-top condition.

“While we never want to cut trees down, the safety of all visitors is of paramount importance and those that we are taking down are diseased and could pose a risk of collapse if they are not removed in a safe manner.

"While the work areas are clearly cordoned off, we’d always remind visitors to keep clear of the areas where teams are working for everyone’s safety.”

“We will also be undertaking a replanting programme this winter to ensure the park continues to be a beautiful place where people can relax and interact with nature as well as have a great day out.”