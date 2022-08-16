Tree planted on behalf of every schoolchild in Berwick

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berwick Rotary Club has been hosting assemblies to explain the tree planting scheme. Left, the certificates given to the children.

The initiative, called The Queen’s Green Canopy, is a UK-wide campaign to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

The idea caught the attention of Berwick Rotary Club as it was keen to do something to repair the damage caused by storms which battered Northumberland late last year.

Working with Detchant Wood Forestry in Belford, it therefore arranged for a tree to be planted for every schoolchild in the Berwick area.

Each youngster will also be presented with a certificate to certify that a tree has been planted on their behalf. Many schools have already taken delivery of their certificates, and rotary club members have hosted assemblies to talk about the major tree planting scheme.

Sarah Smith, head teacher of Scremeston First School, said: “We are delighted to be one of the school’s taking part in this initiative.

"Our year groups are named after trees, and the understanding of the value of trees is part of the curriculum.”

As reported in the Advertiser earlier this month, Northumberland County Council has been awarded £720,000 of government cash to plant new trees.

The Great Northumberland Forest project is not one single forest, but a plan to plant millions of new trees across the county, which already has 20% tree coverage – double the England average.