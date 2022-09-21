The project, supported via a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is working to improve biodiversity and reconnect people with nature.

The trainee will be based at the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre and work within the Druridge Bay team.

It’s a wonderful chance for somebody who loves the natural world to work every day on a reserve that contains lakes, ponds, reed beds, meadows, woodland and arable land that is home to nationally significant species such as marsh harriers, red squirrels, great crested newts, harvest mice and rare butterflies.

East Chevington nature reserve.

The year-long traineeship offers a great opportunity to learn practical skills such as reed bed, meadow and woodland management as well as benefit from survey and species identification training with a view to leading volunteers on survey tasks as well as working with external landowners and land managers.

There will also be the opportunity to deliver public engagement events round the 185-hectare project site and outreach activities including roadshows, talks and events around the local area all with the aim of encouraging community interest in the project and reserve.

Sophie Webster, Catch My Drift project officer says: “Without this amazing cash boost from players of The National Lottery, we wouldn’t have been able to offer such a great opportunity.

"Our East Chevington reserve is an absolute gem in the Northumberland coastline which the person appointed will help to keep sparkling for wildlife and visitors alike.”