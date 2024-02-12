Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local authority’s latest newsletter has provided an update on work that is being carried out, potential schemes and how its wardens have been helping a gardening group.

It explained that the small planted area in the Greenses area of town, with benches and raised flower beds, was getting beyond the capacity of the group of residents who care for it.

The newsletter continues: “It’s a good example of what we nowadays call a micro park and we think micro parks are a good thing. It’s not the only micro park project we’re working on either.

Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council wardens working in Greenses Haven.

“On the opposite end of the micro park scale is the wooded area on Etal Road that residents have asked us to explore turning into a community woodland and tidying it up in the process. Over two hundred people have asked Northumberland County Council to support this idea and we’re keen to be able to get volunteers involved.

“We’ve got lots of seasonal planting to do, in planters and hanging baskets in the town centre, but we’re keen to keep on greening other parts of Berwick too. Why not let us know what you’d like to see?

“We’re also involved with allotments. Our commitment to greening Berwick isn’t just about micro parks or planters – we provide allotments around Berwick too.

“We’re not the only ones; the Lions allotment site on the walls is self owned and self managed, and we think that’s a good thing.”

Residents are being asked to put forward their suggestions for potential future projects in other parts of the town that are similar to the ones being worked on and/or possible places where a community allotment could be located.

The newsletter also stated: “We were recently asked by the gardening group at Greenses Haven to assist with getting the flower beds ready for spring planting.

“We were very happy to help and our wardens (and councillor Turton) are doing the ‘heavy lifting’ for the gardening group who are keen and enthusiastic, but not quite as sprightly as they used to be.