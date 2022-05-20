Top prize for Freya in contest organised by Berwick action group

Berwick Climate and Nature (CAN) is an action group that began as a litter-picking group in 2014. Last year, Northumberland County Council appointed the group as a Community Climate Champion for the town.

Its Environment Prize Competition, which aims to encourage young people in the Berwick area to continue thinking about the climate and nature crises and consider ways communities could tackle this, was piloted at Berwick Middle School.

The school’s headteacher, Glen Bird, said: “Many congratulations to Freya, competition winner, and the runners-up Amelia, second place, and Isla, third place.

The first prize winner is Freya, centre, second prize winner is Amelia, right, and the third prize winner is Isla.

“We are looking forward to proudly displaying their posters in school, along with the many other fantastic entries.

“This competition has been the perfect launch for our Eco-Committee, who are a credit to Berwick Middle School through their work to protect our school environment and educate other pupils.

“Many thanks must go to Alice Kennedy, who leads our Eco-Committee, and of course to Michael Wilson (Berwick CAN Convenor) for the prizes he very generously donated – they were gratefully and enthusiastically received by our prize winners.”

From 2023 onwards, the competition will be extended to other schools in the area.

Berwick CAN has already launched two campaigns to help reduce carbon emissions in the town.

People can get more information about the Clean Air Berwick campaign and the 20mph Berwick campaign at the group’s website – www.berwickclimateandnature.co.uk

Michael said: “Our website also has details of our Climate Cafés where people can come and talk about how they feel and think about the climate and nature crises in a social setting.