Thrunton Woods has partially reopened after being closed for nearly two years

All Northumberland forests are finally open.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:43 BST

Since Storm Arwen hit the country in late 2021, the Forestry England team have been working to clear the obstructions and make the Thrunton Woods safe for the public again.

Alex MacLennan, recreation, Public Affairs Manager said: “We are delighted to welcome visitors back into Thrunton Forest, this is the last forest to partially reopen after storm Arwen in Northumberland and everyone has worked hard to get this done in time for the summer school holidays.

“The key message is for everyone to support the work of the clear up operations and follow all signage and keep out of the three remaining work areas. The more visitors stay away from the tree clearance zones, the quicker the full forest will reopen.

Thrunton Woods after Storm Arwen.Thrunton Woods after Storm Arwen.
Thrunton Woods after Storm Arwen.
“We would like to thank everyone for their patience when the forest was closed and as soon as we can open more of the forest this will happen and information will be updated at the forest and online.”

