Since Storm Arwen hit the country in late 2021, the Forestry England team have been working to clear the obstructions and make the Thrunton Woods safe for the public again.

Alex MacLennan, recreation, Public Affairs Manager said: “We are delighted to welcome visitors back into Thrunton Forest, this is the last forest to partially reopen after storm Arwen in Northumberland and everyone has worked hard to get this done in time for the summer school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The key message is for everyone to support the work of the clear up operations and follow all signage and keep out of the three remaining work areas. The more visitors stay away from the tree clearance zones, the quicker the full forest will reopen.

Thrunton Woods after Storm Arwen.