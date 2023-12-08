The 10th anniversary of the Northumberland International Dark Sky Park has been celebrated with a special film.

The park, which covers Northumberland National Park and most of Kielder Water and Forest Park, was given its status on December 9 in 2013 by the International Dark Sky Association.

It attracts thousands of visitors to its dark sky experiences and £25m per year into the local economy.

To commemorate its 10th anniversary, the Northumberland International Dark Sky Partnership commissioned a film which talks about the importance of the dark skies and what needs to be done to protect them for the future.

The Northern Lights captured over Kielder Observatory. Picture by Dan Monk.

Tony Gates, chief executive of Northumberland National Park Authority, said: “Northumberland International Dark Sky Park has been a game-changer in terms of the impact it has had on Northumberland’s visitor economy, resulting in the development of new observatories, dark sky experiences and a longer visitor season in the county.

“We want people of all ages and abilities to have the opportunity to experience the health and wellbeing benefits that dark skies offer, and for nature and wildlife which rely on the dark to thrive.”

The park was deemed to have the most ‘pristine dark skies’ in England according to the CPRE (Campaign to Protect Rural England) in its Night Blight Report. On a clear night, thousands of stars can be seen, including the Milky Way and even the Andromeda Galaxy, with the naked eye.

Hannah Matterson, operations and marketing director at Kielder Observatory, said: “We’ll be working with our partners to continue to protect our dark skies so that future generations can star gaze and more in future.”

Northumberland National Park will be celebrating the anniversary with artist Bethan Maddock’s Noctalgia: Dark Skies Matter exhibition at The Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre from December 9 to March 2024. Visit The Sill’s website for more information.

The film, which can be watched on YouTube, was funded by Northumberland National Park, Kielder Forest and Water Park Trust, Northumberland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Kielder Observatory.