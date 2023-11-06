The Northern Lights have made another appearance in skies above Northumberland, this time with special guest STEVE.

STEVE stands for strong thermal emission velocity enhancement – which appears as a glowing ribbon across the night skies, but was actually named after a scene in the film Over the Hedge before the acronym was made.

Like aurora borealis, it is also a rare atmospheric optical phenomenon but the two are not the same.

Many photographers and stargazers stayed up to watch the northern lights after alerts let people know that the wonderful natural phenomenon was expected to make an appearance.

However, not many people were expecting to be introduced to STEVE, aurora’s lesser known cousin that few people knew existed.

STEVE was first named in 2016 by aurora watchers in Alberta, Canada, which makes it relatively new to scientists. It usually appears further north, making the display an even rarer treat that some say overshadowed the northern lights.

Thank you to the photographers for contributing their photos of both phenomena.

