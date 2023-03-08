Residents in some areas of Northumberland are living with lower levels of air pollution than their neighbours in other parts, official government estimates show.

Breathing in dirty air can increase the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer, and concern over these health risks has prompted many cities across the UK to introduce or plan low emission zones.

The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area. The figures show wide geographical variations in how clean the air is around the country.

Holborn, St Giles and Bloomsbury South in Camden was found to have the worst air pollution levels in the country with a score of 1.90 – six times greater than the Isles of Scilly which had the lowest levels of air pollution at 0.32.

How does your local area compare? Here we reveal the 20 areas in Northumberland with the lowest levels of air pollution.

1 . Bellingham, Otterburn and Redesdale The Bellingham, Otterburn and Redesdale area had the best air pollution in the area, with a score of 0.35. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Rothbury and Longframlington Joint second best was Rothbury and Longframlington on 0.36. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Haltwhistle and Bardon Mill Joint second best was Haltwhistle and Bardon Mill on 0.36. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Haydon Bridge and Allendale Joint 4th best was Haydon Bridge and Allendale on 0.37. Photo: Google Photo Sales