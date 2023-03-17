News you can trust since 1854
Tree cover in Northumberland.

The 15 areas of Northumberland with the lowest tree cover including parts of Alnwick, Berwick and Blyth

Environment campaigners say the government needs to boost tree numbers in England to help protect the climate.

By Ian Smith
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:50 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 15:50 GMT

Analysis by charity Friends of the Earth shows just 12.8% of England is currently covered by trees, with woodland areas covering 10%.

The charity says the government’s existing goal for boosting tree numbers would see tree cover rise to just 16.5% by 2050.

Friends of the Earth says the government must double tree cover to address the interlinked climate, nature and public health crises, prioritising tree planting in the most in-need areas.

A Defra spokesperson said: “This Government has committed to a five-fold increase in average tree planting rates which will boost the numbers of trees close to where people live and in some of the most nature deprived parts of the country."

New analysis, carried out on behalf of Friends of the Earth by mapping experts Terra Sulis, has enabled the creation of an interactive map that is searchable by postcode to compare tree levels between neighbourhoods and local authority areas.

Here are the 15 areas of Northumberland with the lowest tree cover.

Newbiggin has the lowest tree cover in Northumberland at just 3.4%.

1. Newbiggin

Newbiggin has the lowest tree cover in Northumberland at just 3.4%.

Photo Sales
Berwick Town has the second lowest tree coverage at 4.8%.

2. Berwick Town

Berwick Town has the second lowest tree coverage at 4.8%.

Photo Sales
Blyth Isabella is third lowest with 5.2%.

3. Blyth Isabella

Blyth Isabella is third lowest with 5.2%.

Photo Sales
Blyth South has the fourth lowest tree coverage at 5.3%.

4. Blyth South

Blyth South has the fourth lowest tree coverage at 5.3%.

Photo Sales
