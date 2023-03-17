Environment campaigners say the government needs to boost tree numbers in England to help protect the climate.

Analysis by charity Friends of the Earth shows just 12.8% of England is currently covered by trees, with woodland areas covering 10%.

The charity says the government’s existing goal for boosting tree numbers would see tree cover rise to just 16.5% by 2050.

Friends of the Earth says the government must double tree cover to address the interlinked climate, nature and public health crises, prioritising tree planting in the most in-need areas.

A Defra spokesperson said: “This Government has committed to a five-fold increase in average tree planting rates which will boost the numbers of trees close to where people live and in some of the most nature deprived parts of the country."

New analysis, carried out on behalf of Friends of the Earth by mapping experts Terra Sulis, has enabled the creation of an interactive map that is searchable by postcode to compare tree levels between neighbourhoods and local authority areas.

Here are the 15 areas of Northumberland with the lowest tree cover.

1 . Newbiggin Newbiggin has the lowest tree cover in Northumberland at just 3.4%.

2 . Berwick Town Berwick Town has the second lowest tree coverage at 4.8%.

3 . Blyth Isabella Blyth Isabella is third lowest with 5.2%.

4 . Blyth South Blyth South has the fourth lowest tree coverage at 5.3%.