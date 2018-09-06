Ten years on from one of the most devastating floods in living memory

It was described as hell on earth, with cars swept away, bridges destroyed, homes and businesses engulfed by water and residents evacuated.

And today marks 10 years since the county was ravaged by one of the worst floods in living memory, as the devastating deluge tore through communities, leaving a massive repair bill in its wake.

Cars under water in Rothbury.

The main carnage happened on Saturday, September 6, 2008, with Rothbury and surrounding areas feeling the full force of the freak weather.

Residents in parts of the village were ordered to flee their flood-hit homes, while police received a report of a Fiesta being swallowed by the torrent.

That evening, the River Coquet reached its highest point in Rothbury, peaking at 3.5metres above normal levels.

Just down the road near to Powburn, two landslips blocked the A697 and three police officers had to be rescued after becoming trapped.

A car in the river at Thrum Mill.

On Sunday, September 7, 2008, it was Warkworth’s turn – with the Black Bridge destroyed and homes in The Butts and The Stanners hit.

But the devastation wasn’t confined to these two villages, as the flash floods caused havoc around Northumberland.

Farmers lost crops and livestock worth many thousands of pounds, while a footbridge over the River Breamish between Brandon and Branton was destroyed.

The scene of a landslide near Powburn.

The rising waters at the bridge in Felton.

The remains of the footbridge between Brandon and Branton.