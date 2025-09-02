A suspected case of squirrel pox in Wooler has prompted fears of a wider outbreak amongst red squirrels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warning, this article contains a graphic image.

The Wooler Red Squirrel Group reported the finding of what they believe to be an infected red squirrel on August 30 in Wooler Common.

The virus, which is fatal to red squirrels, spreads quickly to and from grey squirrels who remain unaffected by it – threatening the population of the endangered species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A red squirrel found in Wooler Common, believed to be infected with a case of squirrel pox.

The Wooler Red Squirrel Group have now removed all feeders from the area are urging photographers and visitors to be cautious in attracting the animals with food whilst they assess the extent of the situation.

They also ask that visitors be vigilant and report sightings of either species in the area.

David Symons, of the Wooler Red Squirrel Group, said: “We’ve decided to take these feeder boxes away on the basis that squirrels would disperse more throughout the woodland and be less likely to come into contact with an infected animal.

“It will be a couple of weeks before we start to get the picture of whether its been an isolated incident or a wider problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, the group expressed the vital need for more volunteers which David explained had prompted some to offer their support.

He added: “People have been so cooperative. We get a lot of photographers who put food out and they've told all their friends that the commons is out of bounds for the time being.

“We've managed to even get a few people to help us out of the whole situation. It’s typical of the Wooler community to all come together.”