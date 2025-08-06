Support has grown for the reintroduction of lynxes in Northumberland as studies suggest the animals could stretch across the borders.

Lynx died out in Britain during the medieval period due to hunting and habitat loss. A year-long social consultation has found that 72% of people from a study support the animals reintroduction.

The consultation was run by The Missing Lynx Project, led by The Lifescape Project in partnership with Northumberland Wildlife Trust and the Wildlife Trusts.

The report provides the initial findings of local people’s attitudes towards reintroduction and their level of support. Now the project is working with people in the region to discuss how a potential reintroduction could be managed if it were to progress.

The ongoing regional consultation included: almost 10k visitors attending the touring Missing Lynx exhibition, over 100 stakeholder meetings, one-to-one interviews with community members, farmers, landowners, foresters and businesses and 12 workshops.

The results coincide with the publication of a new peer-reviewed paper produced by the project, ‘Exploring the ecological feasibility of restoring Eurasian lynx to Great Britain using spatially explicit individual-based modelling’.

This research shows that a release of 20 lynx over several years into the Kielder Forest area would, over time, create a healthy population of about 50 animals covering north-west Northumberland, the edge of Cumbria and the bordering areas of southern Scotland.

It also reveals this is the only area of England and Wales with enough extensive woodland for lynx to thrive.

Dr Deborah Brady, project manager and lead ecologist at The Lifescape Project, says: “Now we know that the majority of local people support lynx reintroduction and we also have the scientific evidence showing that a release of lynx in north-west Northumberland could work.

“We will continue to work with local communities to consider how a reintroduction project could be managed to maximise benefits and reduce risks.”

Mike Pratt, chief executive of Northumberland Wildlife Trust, says: “Locals are proud our region is a stronghold for threatened species such as red squirrels and water vole – so it’s no surprise that they’re in favour of bringing more back.”

However, not all agree with the idea. Rothbury County Councillor, Steven Bridgett believes the reality of reintroducing lynx would be far more dangerous for the landscape and farming than people are being led to believe.

He explained: "We don’t have to look far for cautionary tales. The well-intentioned but reckless release of American mink into the wild is still causing widespread ecological damage to our riverbank ecosystems.

“This debate isn’t about whether lynx are beautiful or whether they once lived here. It’s about the real-world implications for biodiversity, for rural livelihoods, and for the delicate balance of our current ecosystem.”

The project also took a group of local farmers to Europe to visit two lynx projects and livestock farmers already living alongside lynx.

Lauren Harrison, a sheep farmer from Hadrian’s Wall does support the idea. He said: “I saw in Europe that it’s possible to live alongside lynx.

“The risks to livestock can be minimal and there are so many positives. Tourism is an obvious one, but I also think a more balanced ecosystem is beneficial to farmers.”

People across the UK are now being urged to find out more and have their say through a national questionnaire.