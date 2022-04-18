Specialist wildfire training exercises held on Northumberland estate

Rob Stewart (Northumberland FRS); Paul Conway (Northumberland FRS); Billy Davison (Northumberland FRS); John Queen (Head Gamekeeper, Linhope Estate); Andrew Miller (Incident Controller at Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team).

Linhope Estate, near Powburn, has worked in partnership with Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service for many years.

In the past four weeks the estate has hosted two specialist training days for National Wildfire Tactical Advisers, who can be called on in the event of a major incident.

John Queen, headkeeper at Linhope Estate, said: “Moorland wildfires can rage across vast areas once they take hold, even in areas which have been rewetted, any long vegetation will burn and fuel the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The specialist training provided by the fire and rescue service has proved invaluable to help us better prepare and act quickly in an emergency.”

Rob Stacey of Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service added: “Privately funded gamekeepers have equipment such as fire-fogging systems, leaf blowers and water bowsers which are useful in moorland areas inaccessible to a fire appliance.

"They are often first to sound the alert when there is a wildfire. We work together on specialist training, site-specific plans and also to warn the public of the risks of wildfire.

“Linhope Estate is a useful base for wildfire training as the terrain is challenging and there is very limited access for vehicles. This provides the opportunity to train in a typical moorland environment.”

A wildfire preparedness plan includes noting where there are water sources, recording priority areas to protect such as wildlife habitats, Sites of Special Scientific Interest, and any property. The plan also lists key people and their contact details so that lines of communication can be established quickly in response to an incident.

Nearly 100 site-specific plans have now been developed in Northumberland.

John continued: “Estates, gamekeepers and staff from the National Park work together to patrol the moors and look out for people using a disposable barbecue or lighting a campfire. We also work together with the fire and rescue service on general awareness-raising campaigns and signage.

This is already a record-breaking year for wildfires, with 106 incidents recorded in England & Wales since January 1.