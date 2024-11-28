Solutions put forward to help safeguard future of coastal streams in Northumberland
Organised by the National Innovation Centre for Rural Enterprise (NICRE) and Northumberland Rivers Trust (NRT), the climathon enabled farmers, landowners, organisations, charities, voluntary and community groups, businesses and academics to work through ideas to enhance the water quality and climate resilience of the streams.
The event at Ellingham Village Hall was NICRE’s first North East climathon - an innovative, creative approach to help a variety of stakeholders to engage with local climate change issues - having held a number of successful events in Gloucestershire.
Melanie Thompson-Glen, head of business and innovation at NICRE, said: “Working in partnership is at the heart of what we do at NICRE, and we pride ourselves in bringing people together to develop bespoke solutions to a particular rural challenge.
“Our coastal streams are a tremendous asset to our rural areas and it’s imperative that we must all work together to ensure they evolve to continue to be fit for purpose for the future.
“It was fantastic to witness so much enthusiasm from all quarters at our climathon and such innovative solutions being proposed.”
Solutions included creating wetlands and natural flood management, increasing engagement with local communities, enhancing and standardising the advice provided to farmers and landowners and improving the use of domestic septic tanks and data.
Duncan Glen, chief executive at NRT, said: “While our coastal streams face unprecedented challenges due to climate change and land use pressures, the transition in agriculture and incentives to improve the biodiversity of our natural environment present many opportunities.
“We are delighted to partner with NICRE to enable a variety of stakeholders to consider what could be done to help safeguard the future of our coastal streams, and it has been excellent to hear the wide range of ideas that have been put on the table.
“I look forward to engaging with farmers, landowners and communities and working with partners to discuss how these could be taken forward to benefit our coastal streams and those living and working alongside them.”
For more information about NICRE’s climathons, visit https://nicre.co.uk/research-and-evidence/rural-climathons-transitioning-to-net-zero/
