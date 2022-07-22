The National Trust has fencing and signage in place to keep beachgoers away from the nesting site at Long Nanny in Beadnell.

It is one of only two sites in Northumberland where the endangered little tern breeds but it also home to Arctic terns and ringed plover, a species in decline and red listed as a species of conservation concern.

In a recent update to local residents, the National Trust reported that the spring tides in the middle of June saw up to nine little tern nests lost to flooding but the 30 nests that survived were progressing well.

The approach to the Long Nanny site in Beadnell.

Rangers counted 20 little tern chicks but suspect there will be more as their light sandy colour camouflages them well on the beach. The first little tern chicks were recorded on June 13.

Hundreds of Arctic terns have also fledged, with the later chicks expected to do so by early August.

"Predation levels have been far lower this year compared to recent seasons, with only a handful of successful predation attempts recorded,” the National Trust reports.

"Disturbance from loose dogs and microlights has been more of an issue throughout the season and we would continue to ask everyone to continue to adhere to access restrictions and keep dogs on a short lead around the site.”