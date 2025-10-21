Sir David Attenborough has stepped forward to champion the £30million appeal to purchase the Rothbury Estate.

With £8million raised so far and just one year left for The Wildlife Trusts, in partnership with Northumberland Wildlife Trust, to raise the total amount, Sir David Attenborough has voiced his support.

He urged: “Time is running out to save the historic Rothbury Estate. This huge, heart-shaped expanse of moorland, rivers, forest and upland in Northumberland needs your help. People know and love the Simonside Hills that rise here.

"They walk the ridges and listen for the calls of the curlew. They watch for red squirrels and admire the views as they scramble among the crags. They walk along its remote paths and marvel at the astonishing rock carvings left by our distant ancestors, who once lived here.

“The Wildlife Trusts have launched an appeal to buy this very special place. They will work with local farmers to care for the area and breathe new life into its precious wildlife habitats.

"With the communities who live and work at Rothbury, The Wildlife Trusts will create a place where people and nature can thrive side by side. Please help us make this vision a reality.”

The trusts have ambitious plans to integrate nature recovery with farming, recreation, education and tourism on the estate.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Sir David for championing the appeal.

"He has been a staunch supporter of The Wildlife Trusts for over 60 years and understands what a huge difference securing this land could make for wildlife and future generations.

"This opportunity is extraordinary, but so is the threat. If The Wildlife Trusts fail to acquire the Rothbury Estate in its entirety by autumn 2026, it is likely it will be broken up into separate landholdings, with many planted with non-native conifers for commercial forestry.”

Katy Barke, head of nature recovery at Northumberland Wildlife Trust, added: “The Rothbury Estate is at the heart of the community who live here and work its land and people travel to the Simonside Hills from far afield to enjoy the views.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for this wonderful place.”

Sir David’s support follows a recent funding boost of £250,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.