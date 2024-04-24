Singer David Gray's love of nature highlighted at special performance in Alnwick
The musician is a life-long naturalist and an ambassador for Curlew Action, a charity set up to reverse the catastrophic decline of the Eurasian Curlew, one of the UK’s most loved birds.
Mary Colwell, author and founder of Curlew Action, joined David on stage to discuss how his love of nature influences his music.
The curlew was once widespread across all parts of the country but since the 1980s its population has fallen by over 60 per cent.
Today the curlew is largely confined to the uplands, with the Northern Pennines a notable stronghold.
Northumberland Estates is a member of the Moorland Association, with a well-established population of nesting curlew and a commitment to habitat improvement and wildlife conservation to benefit the golden eagle, red squirrel, yellowhammer, sparrow, blackbird, brown hare and grey partridge.
A spokesperson for Northumberland Estates said: “We are committed to curlew conservation and we were delighted to host this event to help raise funds for the charity and also to boost support for this beautiful wading bird.
"David Gray is an extraordinary musician, with global success and the fact that he chose to come and perform here in Alnwick is really special. It was an unforgettable evening.”
Mary Colwell successfully spearheaded the establishment of a GCSE in Natural History. In 2021 she was appointed chair of the Curlew Recovery Partnership England.