Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Supported by match funding from Northumbrian Water, Northumberland Wildlife Trust will improve accessibility, activities and habitats at Hauxley Nature Reserve, near Druridge Bay.

Among the improvements planned as part of The Hauxley Hide and Trail renovation project is an upgrade of Ponteland Hide, improving visitor safety and experience, and making the facility fully wheelchair and pushchair accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new water-themed brass rubbing trail will also be installed, to enhance the interactive and educational experience for visitors.

Hauxley nature reserve. Picture: Alice McCourt

Drainage on the site’s circular footpath will also be improved by redirecting water in a way that has the added benefit of enhancing wetland habitats.

South Wood will also be enhanced, with tree planting to grow the woodland, foster biodiversity, and contribute to the ecological health of the reserve.

Funding of £6,600 has been provided by the project team behind investment work to upgrade a local sewage pumping station, via the water company’s Bluespaces programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bluespaces is Northumbrian Water’s initiative to go above and beyond regulatory requirements to improve accessible areas around water.

The £65,000 upgrades to the pumping station not only added resilience to the local sewer network, but also improved the appearance of the station through the installation of a new kiosk.

Simon Cossar, who was Northumbrian Water’s project manager on the pumping station project, said: “Hauxley Nature Reserve is a fantastic facility, visited by around 50,000 people a year, and supporting wetland and woodland habitats.

“Our work in the area created a great opportunity to give funding through our Bluespaces scheme that will really help us work with Northumberland Wildlife Trust to make this amazing site even better for visitors and for wildlife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad