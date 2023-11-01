Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recent storms have resulted in lots of the beach being washed out to sea, leaving a drop off the edge of the path that has been deemed a health and safety risk.

Northumberland County Council has closed off the worst affected southern section of the promenade and is advising people using the rest of the path to keep away from the edge and keep dogs on leads.

Temporary warning signs and barriers are being installed on the beach.

The council conducted a risk assessment on Wednesday and determined the gap between the beach and the promenade was dangerously high. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for the environment, said: “The council has been out to assess the situation at Blyth promenade this morning.

“Unfortunately, due to recent storms there has been major scour action along the coast that has stripped most of the sand from the beaches.

“This has increased the height of the drop between the beach and the promenade at Blyth to such an extent that, in the interest of public safety, the council has taken the decision to close off the southern end.

“This is not an easy decision, but the safety of our residents must take priority and we will monitor the situation and remove the barriers as soon as we are able to do so as the beach naturally recharges with sand.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”