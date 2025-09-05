Second solar farm planned near Hadrian’s Wall
The planned site is to the north east of the village of Fourstones, and is extremely close to the site of an application for a 164-acre solar farm – although the proposals were submitted prior to the larger one.
The plans has been submitted by Marlborough-based company ER New Projects 2 Ltd. A summary of the development submitted as part of the application states that, if approved, the site would provide enough renewable energy to power around 8,700 homes for a lifespan of 40 years.
The proposed area currently consists of six fields, which would be returned to agricultural land after those four decades. It is also intended that sheep will continue to graze beneath the panels, allowing for agricultural use to continue.
The developer lists a number of proposed benefits including a community benefit fund of up to £16,000 a year and an education fund of £3,000 a year.
Despite this, the council has received a total of 17 objections.
The applicant has stated that the layout has been adjusted to reduce the visual impact of the development, particularly from Hadrian’s Wall itself.