New plans have emerged for a 100-acre solar farm just 650 metres away from Hadrian’s Wall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planned site is to the north east of the village of Fourstones, and is extremely close to the site of an application for a 164-acre solar farm – although the proposals were submitted prior to the larger one.

The plans has been submitted by Marlborough-based company ER New Projects 2 Ltd. A summary of the development submitted as part of the application states that, if approved, the site would provide enough renewable energy to power around 8,700 homes for a lifespan of 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed area currently consists of six fields, which would be returned to agricultural land after those four decades. It is also intended that sheep will continue to graze beneath the panels, allowing for agricultural use to continue.

Plans have been lodged for a solar farm near Fourstones. Picture: Pixabay

The developer lists a number of proposed benefits including a community benefit fund of up to £16,000 a year and an education fund of £3,000 a year.

Despite this, the council has received a total of 17 objections.

The applicant has stated that the layout has been adjusted to reduce the visual impact of the development, particularly from Hadrian’s Wall itself.