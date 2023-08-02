News you can trust since 1854
Seahouses boat tour business introduces new boat to Farne Islands fleet

The boat tour agency, Billy Shiel Farne Island Boats, based in Seahouses harbour, has been running boat trips for over 100 years.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read

When the older generations came back from World War One and needed to decide what they were going to do, they got a small inshore vessel for catching crabs and lobsters, and started taking people out to see the islands.

The business has now added a new boat to the harbour, as the business still thrives taking visitors to the Farne Islands and showing the incredible wildlife.

Named ‘Farne’s Lass’, completely different to their traditional ‘Glad Tidings’, it has been in the making since 2020 and is a modern addition to the boats, some of which have served them for over 13 years.

Farne’s Lass is slightly bigger than their other boats, and came at a time where they said their goodbyes to the much loved Glad Tidings 1, 2 and 3.

