When the older generations came back from World War One and needed to decide what they were going to do, they got a small inshore vessel for catching crabs and lobsters, and started taking people out to see the islands.

The business has now added a new boat to the harbour, as the business still thrives taking visitors to the Farne Islands and showing the incredible wildlife.

Named ‘Farne’s Lass’, completely different to their traditional ‘Glad Tidings’, it has been in the making since 2020 and is a modern addition to the boats, some of which have served them for over 13 years.