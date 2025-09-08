Proposed sea defence repair works on the north Northumberland coast have received planning permission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council has received environmental consent for repairs and improvements to the Beadnell North Sea Wall.

Government funding of £335,000 for the project was confirmed earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning report states: “The works are to undertake the repair and improvement of an existing seawall along Beadnell frontage, which are needed as the existing structure is in poor condition and no longer functions as an effective coastal defence.

Harbour Road in Beadnell where sea defence works are planned.

"The proposed works will include the replacement of the masonry parapet wall along its full length with a pre concrete wall.

"Further intervention is to repoint and repair areas of the seawall to address missing mortar and blockwork, as well as repairing issues of undercutting and damage to the concrete apron.”

A habitat regulations assessment has been undertaken and Natural England has offered no objection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning report concludes: “The local planning authority consider that the proposal would not result in a significant adverse impact on the integrity of the Northumbria Coast SPA and Ramsar and the Northumberland Marine SPA and the Berwickshire and North Northumberland Coast SAC.”

Funding has also been allocated for two other flood defence schemes in north Northumberland. At Budle Bay, £139,000 has been earmarked for habitat works, while £123,000 is provided for a Coquet estuary realignment project.