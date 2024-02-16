Photographer Les Allan was walking along Blyth beach before spotting multiple different species that you wouldn’t find everyday washed up on the shore.

Along with the usual debris of seaweed and driftwood that comes with high tide was some peculiar looking creatures – from dead man’s fingers and scary looking fish heads to whole crabs and bits of bone.

The exact cause of the washed up marine life is unclear but one possible reason may have been the spring tide that occurred, which happens just after a full or new moon, when the Earth, the Moon and the Sun are aligned. The effect of this is very high high tides and very low low tides.