A variety of sea creatures have washed up on Blyth beach after high tide. Picture: Les Allan.A variety of sea creatures have washed up on Blyth beach after high tide. Picture: Les Allan.
Sea creatures are washing up on Blyth beach

Rough and high tides have brought with them a variety of interesting creatures from the North Sea.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 16th Feb 2024, 13:32 GMT

Photographer Les Allan was walking along Blyth beach before spotting multiple different species that you wouldn’t find everyday washed up on the shore.

Along with the usual debris of seaweed and driftwood that comes with high tide was some peculiar looking creatures – from dead man’s fingers and scary looking fish heads to whole crabs and bits of bone.

The exact cause of the washed up marine life is unclear but one possible reason may have been the spring tide that occurred, which happens just after a full or new moon, when the Earth, the Moon and the Sun are aligned. The effect of this is very high high tides and very low low tides.

Here’s a look at some of sea life that washed up.

Monkfish head.

1. Blyth beach 1

Monkfish head. Photo: LES ALLAN

Spider crab.

2. Blyth Beach 2

Spider crab. Photo: LES ALLAN

Lumpsucker fish.

3. Blyth beach 3

Lumpsucker fish. Photo: LES ALLAN

Dead man's fingers.

4. Blyth beach 4

Dead man's fingers. Photo: LES ALLAN

