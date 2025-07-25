Scotland’s First Minister visits Eyemouth to mark the completion of offshore wind farm
During a tour of NnG’s operations and maintenance base on Thursday, the First Minister met with local people working on the project, as well as schoolchildren and community groups already benefiting from the wind farm’s development.
The wind farm, located 15.5km off the coast of Fife has 54 wind turbines now generating up to 450 megawatts of clean, green electricity. This is enough to power around 375,000 homes and will offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.
The wind farm’s operations and maintenance base, opened in January 2023, is already playing a significant role in the Eyemouth community.
First Minister John Swinney said: “Seeing NnG up close and hearing about the positive impact it will have on the local area for decades to come, including the creation of around 50 high quality jobs over the next 25 years, showcases the enormous benefits offshore wind will bring to communities across the country.”
Matthieu Hue, chief executive of EDF power solutions UK and Ireland, added: “The completion of NnG is a fantastic achievement and is the culmination of years of hard work from many colleagues. Seeing the wind farm fully operational is a major milestone.
“We have worked closely with our neighbours in the local communities, embedding ourselves in Eyemouth and maximising the benefit for the local economy and I would like to thank everyone for their support.”
