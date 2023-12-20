Northumberland County Council invited schools across the county to its Morpeth headquarters to address environmental and climate change issues.

High school and sixth form pupils from The Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick, The Blyth Academy, Queen Elizabeth High School in Hexham, King Edward VI School in Morpeth and Prudhoe Community High School participated in the student-led ‘Northumberland Youth Voice on Climate Change’ conference.

Students had talks on critical climate change topics for a deeper understanding of the environmental challenges facing Earth and local areas and received transferable skills from presenting, debating and negotiating activities.

They collaborated in workshops and in a Dragon’s Den style scenario, where they pitched climate-related projects to implement within their schools, gaining a sense of responsibility for their local environment’s well-being.

Left to right, Paul Jones, Director of Environment and Transport at Northumberland County Council, Lee Anderson, Project Development Engineer in the Blades Team for wind power at Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, Blyth, Richard Wearmouth, Deputy Leader of Northumberland County Council, Hannah Haydock, The Wilder Wallington Project, National Trust, Anne-Marie Soulsby, Sustainability Coach, Scott Iley, upland sheep and beef producer in the Cheviots with pupils from King Edward VI School in Morpeth.

Glen Sanderson, leader and Northumberland County Council and cabinet member for climate change, said: "Often, they see things so much more clearly than those of us who are older do and that is exactly as it should be because they are the future. I want them to keep challenging us, that way we will make progress and will have a cleaner better world for their future.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all involved for making this into a reality and look forward to seeing more innovative climate projects develop throughout our schools.”