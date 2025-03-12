Soaring wildlife admissions into RSPCA centres has prompted the charity to urge people in Northumberland to create ‘safe havens’ in their gardens and local green spaces.

In 2024, 10,209 sick and injured wild animals were admitted to the charity’s wildlife centres across England – seeing a staggering 35% increase in just one year.

Meanwhile, reports from concerned animal lovers in Northumberland to the RSPCA relating to wildlife numbered 173 in 2024.

The RSPCA hopes the public can help keep wild animals safe using their own gardens or local green spaces - offering a ‘lifeline’ to many animals, and easing the burden on the charity.

Of the animals commonly found in domestic gardens, hedgehog admissions last year were the highest of any wild animal at 2,275.

RSPCA wildlife expert Rebecca Machin said: “These shocking wildlife centre admission numbers show that wild animals face huge challenges. We cannot tackle this alone - so we’re urgently asking the public to do their bit to help animals.

“We’d like to make gardens a better place for wildlife, from removing hazards like netting which can seriously injure or kill, to ensuring that your garden offers an environment that can help wild animals flourish, such as adding ponds and wild areas.

“Everyone in Northumberland can do their bit - and there’s many simple solutions to help create a safe haven outside your back door, or in your community. We feel this could be a lifeline for wildlife, and also take some pressure of our teams.

“Outside the garden, getting involved in litter picking and projects such as the annual toads in roads migratory patrols are also ways of doing your bit.”