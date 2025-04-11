RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch results 2025: top ten garden birds spotted this year in Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 11th Apr 2025, 12:38 BST
The results from this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch have been revealed for Northumberland.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) have released the 2025 UK-wide and county-wide figures, as around 18,500 people in the North East took part.

Shockingly, it has been revealed that starlings have fallen to number four in the UK as their lowest number ever was recorded, and their population in North East has declined by 56% between 1995 and 2022.

The RSPB’s chief executive, Beccy Speight said: “Starlings are one of our most charismatic garden birds, but this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch results is a reason for concern. With one in six species at risk of extinction from Great Britain, we’ve done more damage to our natural world than we realise. However, we can all do our bit to support these threatened birds by taking small actions that can not only benefit Starlings, but a wealth of other garden wildlife.”

Coming in first place for Northumberland was the house sparrow, also proving to be the most popular in the UK overall.

1. House sparrow

Photo: RSPB

Although declining generally, the starling was still the second most popular bird spotted in Northumberland gardens.

2. Starling

Photo: pixabay

In third place was the black bird.

3. Black bird

Photo: Pixabay

The fourth most common bird for 2025 in Northumberland was the Blue Tit.

4. Blue Tit

Photo: Ray Kennedy (rspb-images.com)

