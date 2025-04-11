Shockingly, it has been revealed that starlings have fallen to number four in the UK as their lowest number ever was recorded, and their population in North East has declined by 56% between 1995 and 2022.

The RSPB’s chief executive, Beccy Speight said: “Starlings are one of our most charismatic garden birds, but this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch results is a reason for concern. With one in six species at risk of extinction from Great Britain, we’ve done more damage to our natural world than we realise. However, we can all do our bit to support these threatened birds by taking small actions that can not only benefit Starlings, but a wealth of other garden wildlife.”