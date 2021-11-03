Rothbury environmentalists plan flash mob to mark COP26 Global Day of Action

The Armstrong Cross in Rothbury.

The event is being planned by Rothbury CAN (Climate and Nature) to mark the COP26 Global Day of Action.

It will take place on Saturday, November 6 at the Armstrong Cross, outside the Newcastle House.

People are asked to gather from 3.30pm to 4.15pm, make a placard, bring a torch and invite your neighbours and friends.

Rothbury CAN was launched in September. Its members are passionate about doing what they can to help nature, biodiversity, and climate change.

Rothbury CAN includes Rothbury Rubbish Friends and Rothbury Tree Wardens.

It has many sub-groups with specific interests such as transport, living environment, low energy housing, sustainable farming and reduce, reuse, recycle.

Each group is busy working towards their goals. For example, the living environment group has plans for wild flower and tree planting in suitable areas.

To join one of these sub-groups or to start a new one, contact [email protected] or search for Rothbury CAN on Facebook.

