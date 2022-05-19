Rotary Club gets national recognition for environmental efforts

Over the past 14 years, members of Amble and Warkworth Rotary Club have carried out a programme of clearance, planting and maintenance along a stretch of the A1068 running alongside the River Coquet.

Now, Rotary Way has been named runner-up in the Rodney Huggins Award, an annual competition to celebrate environmental achievements by Rotarians.

“It’s great to receive this national recognition,” said club member Paul Creighton. “We’ve planted the best part of 40,000 crocuses on the sea side of the road, with wildflowers on the other side and they’ve developed really nicely over time.”

Wildflowers on Rotary Way.

Back in 2004, the club successfully applied to Northumberland County Council to adopt the route and tackle ‘a neglected weed-infested wilderness’ and set about making improvements to the cycle track.

A process of consultation with various authorities and community groups was undertaken, while grant applications were made to secure funding.

A charity arm of the club was formed, The Coquet Community Trust, and in total around £10,000 has been raised to carry out the work.

The road surface and signage was improved thanks to Northumberland County Council.

Amble and Warkworth Rotary Club members.

In addition, Northumberland Estates repaired and upgraded the riverside fence that runs alongside the path and Amble and Warkworth’s local councils replaced the old rotting planters at each end of Rotary Way with stone planters. Bloom groups from the two communities now look after them.