Coquet Island’s colony of roseate terns remains on the UK conservation red list following a review of the status of the UK’s breeding seabird populations

The island, one mile offshore of Amble, is the only place in the UK where roseate terns breed.

Managed by the RSPB and owned by Northumberland Estates, it is home to 40,000 breeding seabirds and also supports breeding puffins, as well as common, Arctic and sandwich terns.

Arctic tern, Leach’s storm-petrel, common gull and great black-backed gull and great skua have now been added to the red list in the Birds of Conservation Concern report.

Roseate tern. Picture: Brian Burke/RSPB

They join kittiwake, herring gull, roseate tern, Arctic skua and puffin.

However, shag is moved off owing to a better understanding of their population status.

Katie-jo Luxton, global conservation director for the RSPB said: “This latest health check on our seabird populations reveals devastating declines in the overall status of the UK’s breeding seabirds.

"What has really shocked us is the sheer number of our seabird species now on the red list. We need urgent action from our governments to address this dire situation to tackle the drivers of these declines and enable recovery.

"We are calling for robust and resourced Seabird Conservation Strategies that can deliver rapid protection of seabird breeding islands from invasive predators, improvements in the marine protected areas network for seabirds, better spatial planning of marine developments to avoid important areas, better fisheries management to ensure there are sufficient prey species and new measures on boats that tackle the bycatch of seabirds in fishing gear.”