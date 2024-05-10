RNLI supporters take part in beach clean in Newbiggin as part of Mayday Mile
Volunteers at RNLI Newbiggin and members of the public took part in a walk along the town’s beach to help the environment and raise funds for the lifesaving charity.
The event, part of the RNLI’s Mayday Mile campaign, raised over £300 as 30 walkers took part.
In addition to the walk, a beach clean took place to collect litter along the coast.
The event also included local knowledge training for the lifeboat station’s volunteers and ended with refreshments at the boathouse.
