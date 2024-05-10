Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers at RNLI Newbiggin and members of the public took part in a walk along the town’s beach to help the environment and raise funds for the lifesaving charity.

The event, part of the RNLI’s Mayday Mile campaign, raised over £300 as 30 walkers took part.

In addition to the walk, a beach clean took place to collect litter along the coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...