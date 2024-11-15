River Coquet to benefit from £500,000 upgrade to Warkworth pumping station
Northumbrian Water is investing £500,000 in work to convert a pumping station in Warkworth to a wet well, which will help to protect the environment, including the river, during storms.
This will enable the station, which sits in a flood risk area next to the river on The Stanners, to continue operating and pumping the combined sewage and rainwater in the system, even if it is flooded. This will keep these vital services flowing.
Work, which is being carried out by the water company’s partners, Retroflo, is expected to take four months to complete, with work pausing over the Christmas period.
Timing of the work has been planned in consultation with Northumberland County Council and Warkworth Parish Council, due to the location and the need to work outside of the tourist season, with the working area requiring the use of parking bays.
Northumbrian Water’s project manager, Christopher Bond, said: “This important investment will help protect the Coquet and the wider environment, by reducing the risk of sewer flooding from the pumping station.
"The conversion to a wet well adds resilience to the pumping station, helping to keep it running, and the sewage pumping through our sewers to be treated, even in storm conditions.
“We’re grateful for the support and understanding of Warkworth Parish Council and Northumberland County Council in the planning of this project, given the sensitive nature of the area, and the shared ambitions of environmental protection and improvement.”
