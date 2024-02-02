Residents of Northumberland hamlet turn up the heat on solar farm plan
Developer William Jackson, Genesis One Ltd, is seeking permission to install 16 rows of solar panels in West Chevington.
Carbon capture pods would be inserted into the ground under the 128 panels but campaigners say the latest plan appears to remove the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).
A spokesperson for the West Chevington Action Group, said: “The proposal is unsuitable for a rural settlement and our concerns include safety, access, size, glare, crime and fire risks.
“An industrial-style solar site would create awful impacts for residents and walkers, ruin the setting of a listed farmhouse and it could reduce house values across the postcode.
“The alleged benefits do not outweigh the significant cumulative harm to residents in a hamlet that’s already flanked by wind turbines.”
Eight letters of objection have been submitted but there is also support.
Harold Fox of West Chevington Farm Cottages wrote: “I cannot support this scheme enough, the benefits it brings to the environment with renewable green energy should not even be a contention for halting the progress, the planet depends on renewable energy.”
A report on the developer’s behalf also outlines the benefits of the scheme in the global drive towards net zero and, secondly, ‘to reduce or eliminate West Chevington village from reliance upon the national grid with cheaper, zero carbon locally generated energy.’
A report by Northumbria Police recommends that two metre high fencing is erected to reduce the risk of metal theft.