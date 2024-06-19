Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To mark World Environment Day earlier this month, residents and staff at Scarbrough Court care home in Cramlington enjoyed a week of bee-themed activities

They built a luxury bee hotel using environmentally friendly materials including wood and string and took part in a sunflower growing competition.

The activities team at the RMBI Care home shared lots of information to create awareness about the importance of bees, and staff received bees wax wrap gifts as an alternative to plastic, to wrap and store food items.

Sam Buxton, home manager, said: “We are doing our bit for bees in particular and the environment in general. The activities encouraged both residents and staff to learn more about the environment and little changes we can make each day to help bees and our local areas to thrive.

Scarbrough Court staff help create awareness about the importance of bees to mark World Environment Day.

“We hope we’re doing our part to support the bee population and, ultimately, the future of our environment.”

The UN designated May 20 as World Bee Day to raise awareness of the importance of bees and other pollinators, the threats they face, and their contribution to a sustainable environment. World Environment Day was on June 5.

Residents and staff at Scarbrough Court are taking part in a number of environmental activities as part of RMBI Care’s sustainable strategy. This includes goals to reduce the charity’s carbon footprint by half by 2029 and become carbon neutral by 2030.

