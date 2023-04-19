A freedom of information request by Comparethemarket found that Northumberland was the council area with the third highest number of complaints about people not picking up after their dog.

5,313 complaints were reported in the county between 2017 and 2021, with only Glasgow and Manchester councils recording more.

Northumberland County Council issued 179 fixed penalty notices for dog fouling, which can be up to £100, during this period, and prosecuted six more people.

Research found Northumberland had the third highest number of complaints out of all the council areas. (Photo by ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO/AFP via Getty Images).

Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “The vast majority of dog owners in the county are considerate and completely responsible and for that we thank them.

“However, there are still a minority who allow their dogs to foul in public places.

“The council’s environmental enforcement and animal welfare team continue carrying out enforcement patrols in the county and will continue to do so, particularly in hotspot areas.

“While we operate in a huge county and cannot be everywhere, the council has a zero-tolerance policy towards dog fouling. Those caught allowing their dog to foul in a public place will be issued with a fixed penalty fine of £100.”

The council operates its Green Dog Walker to promote responsible dog ownership, and has an online form for reporting incidents of the offence.