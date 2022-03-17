Report highlights drop in rod-caught salmon in the Tweed catchment

A salmon leaping at Philiphaugh Cauld on the Ettrick Water. Picture: The Tweed Foundation.

It shows that the total number of salmon caught by rod was 5,862 – a significant reduction on 2020’s encouraging result where 9,614 rod-caught salmon were recorded, but ahead of 2018’s low of 5,644.

The River Tweed Commission is continuing to work on measures to improve in-river survival, including supporting the Tweed Foundation and Tweed Forum’s riparian tree-planting efforts.

It is maintaining its ongoing support of the Tweed Foundation’s smolt studies, which tag young migrating salmon and track their progress as they make their way downstream towards the sea, and on their return upstream.

Jamie Stewart, clerk to the River Tweed Commission, said: “Wild salmon face a number of significant issues that are obviously having an impact on fish populations in Scotland’s rivers, including the Tweed.

“We are working to investigate and address other factors involved in fish survival, including predation along the river network and the provision of suitable habitat for young fish.”