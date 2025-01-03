Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Animal and Plant Agency has confirmed that a squirrel pox virus is present in South East Northumberland as a conservation group find several dead.

The agency confirmed a singular case of squirrel pox in Blyth, but the Cramlington and District Red Squirrel Group believe the problem may be bigger – as they have reported six dead squirrels and more displaying potential symptoms.

The virus, which is fatal to red squirrels, spreads to and from grey squirrels who remain unaffected by it. The group has urged people to remove feeding sources in the Blyth, Cramlington and Seaton Valley areas to prevent further outbreak.

Volunteer, Leon Savage said: “We have a confirmed diagnosis of squirrel pox virus in the area, and six red squirrels have been found dead and others showing symptoms.

The Cramlington and District Red Squirrel Group are a volunteer conservation group working to protect the native species.

“We know there are both red and grey squirrels currently in the area, we would request if you have squirrels visiting your garden to remove any bird feeders, squirrel feeders and bird tables to reduce the risk of the disease spreading.

"Squirrel pox is highly contagious and results in the red squirrels dying a slow and painful death – please report any squirrel sightings to the group, in particular any squirrels suspected of suffering from this disease.”

Northumberland Zoo are working to create a red squirrel enclosure, and have expressed the importance of following the group’s guidance and protecting the species.

Zookeeper, Maxine Bradley said: “Unless we take action, we will lose the native red squirrels from our area which would be devastating.

Squirrel pox is regarded as a significant factor in the decline of the red squirrel species in the UK.

"It's understandable that people want to encourage the red squirrels into their gardens with food, but sometimes this can also have an adverse effect on opportunistic grey squirrels who are also looking for food.

"If they share the same feeders, diseases can easily be transmitted and this is most likely the locations where the disease is transferred between the two species.”

An Animal and Plant Health Agency spokesperson commented: “There is a single confirmed case of squirrel pox in the Blyth area of Northumberland.

“The virus only affects squirrels and there is no risk to human or livestock health.

"We encourage members of the public to report any suspected incidents to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”