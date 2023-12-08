A new scheme for recycling electrical goods and vapes has been rolled out across North Tyneside.

30 points for recycling electrical goods and 15 for recycling vapes have been set up as part of North Tyneside Council’s new recycling project in partnership with recycling non-profit Material Focus.

The council received a grant of nearly £15,000 from the organisation to launch the project, which it hopes will cut e-waste by making it easier to recycle the products, which Material Focus says many people do not realise can be recycled.

It is hoped that the recycling points, located in schools and community centres, will increase the borough’s electrical goods recycling up from from 15 tonnes to 75 tonnes per year.

Recycling points have been set up across Northumberland. (Photo by Material Focus)

Councillor Hannah Johnson, cabinet member for the environment, said: “We are committed to driving change and sustainability in North Tyneside, and our electricals and vapes recycling project will play a big part in achieving our aims.”

Scott Butler, executive director of Material Focus, added: “We are thrilled to support North Tyneside Council’s project that addresses the pressing issue of e-waste.