So for this year’s Recycle Week initiative (October 17 to October 23) we have taken a closer look at Northumberland County Council’s guidance for what can – and can’t – be disposed of in your blue recycling bin.

The annual campaign aims to raise awareness of how recycling makes a difference, with this year’s Recycle Week challenging myths about the practice and working to improve knowledge.

It’s hoped people will be encouraged to recycle the right thing more often, so let’s go through the council’s guidance for households across Northumberland.

What can I put in my blue bin?

Cardboard; flattened

Clean paper and card

Catalogues, directories, junk mail, magazines, newspapers

Drink and food cans; rinsed

Empty aerosol cans

Paper gift wrap

Plain birthday and Christmas cards

Plastic bottles, including drinks, shampoo and detergent bottles; washed and squashed

What can’t I put in my blue bin?

Clothing, shoes or textiles

Electrical items

Foil or plastic gift wrap

Foil trays or tin foil

Food waste

Glass; take to your local tip (apart from areas where a glass collection trial is ongoing)

Paper towels, shredded paper and tissues

Plastics which aren’t bottles such as carrier bags, cling film, yoghurt pots etc

Tetrapacks such as juice and milk cartons; these can be taken to your local tips