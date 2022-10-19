Recycle Week 2022: Recycling or rubbish? The items you can and can't put in your blue bin in Northumberland
We all have a part to play in protecting our community and environment through recycling our household waste where possible.
So for this year’s Recycle Week initiative (October 17 to October 23) we have taken a closer look at Northumberland County Council’s guidance for what can – and can’t – be disposed of in your blue recycling bin.
The annual campaign aims to raise awareness of how recycling makes a difference, with this year’s Recycle Week challenging myths about the practice and working to improve knowledge.
It’s hoped people will be encouraged to recycle the right thing more often, so let’s go through the council’s guidance for households across Northumberland.
Most Popular
What can I put in my blue bin?
Cardboard; flattened
Clean paper and card
Catalogues, directories, junk mail, magazines, newspapers
Drink and food cans; rinsed
Empty aerosol cans
Paper gift wrap
Plain birthday and Christmas cards
Plastic bottles, including drinks, shampoo and detergent bottles; washed and squashed
What can’t I put in my blue bin?
Clothing, shoes or textiles
Electrical items
Foil or plastic gift wrap
Foil trays or tin foil
Food waste
Glass; take to your local tip (apart from areas where a glass collection trial is ongoing)
Paper towels, shredded paper and tissues
Plastics which aren’t bottles such as carrier bags, cling film, yoghurt pots etc
Tetrapacks such as juice and milk cartons; these can be taken to your local tips
For more information on Waste and Recycling in Northumberland, visit the council’s website here.