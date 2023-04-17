News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
49 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
3 minutes ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
13 minutes ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
47 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
48 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
48 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Record amount of waste from Northumberland rejected from recycling centres

A record amount of waste from Northumberland households was wrongly placed in recycling bins last year, new figures show.

By Ian Smith
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:48 BST

The Local Government Association said households and councils have worked hard to increase the amount of waste recycled, but are held back by manufacturers using unrecyclable packaging.

Rejected waste material can be turned away from recycling due to contamination by water, dirt, or chemical treatments such as preservatives or paint.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Figures from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs show an estimated 8,894 tonnes of household waste were rejected from being recycled after being placed in the wrong bin in the year to April 2022 – the highest level on record.

A record amount of waste from Northumberland households was wrongly placed in recycling bins last year, new figures show.A record amount of waste from Northumberland households was wrongly placed in recycling bins last year, new figures show.
A record amount of waste from Northumberland households was wrongly placed in recycling bins last year, new figures show.
Most Popular

It is up from 6,271 tonnes the year before and up from 3,366 tonnes in 2014-15 when local records of rejects began.

Across England, 6.4% of rubbish sent to be recycled in 2021-22 was rejected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year's rejects in Northumberland accounted for 14.9% of the 59,578 tonnes of household waste sent for recycling.

An LGA spokesperson said households have made a "real shift" to ensure they are recycling as much as possible while councils work hard to share information on what can be recycled.

They said: “However, the manufacturers of plastic packaging products are still continuing to create and sell packaging that cannot be recycled and will be put in the recycling bin by people in good faith.

"The burden then falls on councils to not only collect it and dispose of it, but to pay the extra cost of disposing of it."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added councils are trying to achieve net zero with “one hand tied behind their back" as manufacturers continue to produce plastic that cannot be disposed of sustainably.

The figures show 44.1% of household waste in England was recycled in 2021-22 – up slightly from 43.8% the year before.

In Northumberland, 50,684 tonnes of household waste were recycled – 32% of all rubbish. It was down from a recycling rate of 33.4% in 2020-21.

A Defra spokesperson said: “There was an increase in rejected material reported by local authorities in the wake of the pandemic but we have since set a suite of targets to reduce different types of waste, including plastic, glass, metal, paper and food by 2028 through our landmark Environmental Improvement Plan."

Related topics:NorthumberlandEngland