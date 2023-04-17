Record amount of waste from Northumberland rejected from recycling centres

The Local Government Association said households and councils have worked hard to increase the amount of waste recycled, but are held back by manufacturers using unrecyclable packaging.

Rejected waste material can be turned away from recycling due to contamination by water, dirt, or chemical treatments such as preservatives or paint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs show an estimated 8,894 tonnes of household waste were rejected from being recycled after being placed in the wrong bin in the year to April 2022 – the highest level on record.

A record amount of waste from Northumberland households was wrongly placed in recycling bins last year, new figures show.

It is up from 6,271 tonnes the year before and up from 3,366 tonnes in 2014-15 when local records of rejects began.

Across England, 6.4% of rubbish sent to be recycled in 2021-22 was rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year's rejects in Northumberland accounted for 14.9% of the 59,578 tonnes of household waste sent for recycling.

An LGA spokesperson said households have made a "real shift" to ensure they are recycling as much as possible while councils work hard to share information on what can be recycled.

They said: “However, the manufacturers of plastic packaging products are still continuing to create and sell packaging that cannot be recycled and will be put in the recycling bin by people in good faith.

"The burden then falls on councils to not only collect it and dispose of it, but to pay the extra cost of disposing of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added councils are trying to achieve net zero with “one hand tied behind their back" as manufacturers continue to produce plastic that cannot be disposed of sustainably.

The figures show 44.1% of household waste in England was recycled in 2021-22 – up slightly from 43.8% the year before.

In Northumberland, 50,684 tonnes of household waste were recycled – 32% of all rubbish. It was down from a recycling rate of 33.4% in 2020-21.