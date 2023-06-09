The issue has been a particular problem in Ashington, where the new railway station is in the town centre as opposed to the outskirts like in Bedlington and Blyth.

The issue was first raised by Haydon ward councillor Brian Gallacher at a meeting of the council’s communities and place overview and scrutiny committee.

Discussing the council’s pilot food waste collection scheme, Coun Gallacher warned that the authority’s pest control team may need to be beefed up.

Rats have been displaced by work on the Northumberland Line.

He said: “I think what we should be looking at is a new policy around how we deal with vermin – rats – because at this moment in time that department is fairly light.

“We have got an issue in south east Northumberland where the Northumberland Line is coming through. All the work is distubing rats and they’re going into towns.

“We need to strengthen that if we’re going to put food waste outside.”

Coun Gallacher suggested there may have been issues in Blyth and Bedlington as well as Ashington, but councillors from those towns have not received reports of any issues.

Coun Caroline Ball, who represents the Ashington Central ward, confirmed she had received reports of rats from residents – but added that the issue was being taken care of.

She said: “I am getting a number of complaints from residents. Contractors are currently putting poison down to deal with the issue.

“it is going to happen when you start digging stuff up, so they’re going to go and find a food source. It is an issue but it is in hand.

“It’s not nice – you’re never far from a rat but most of the time you just don’t see them, but because of the disturbance I’ve seen them and it is rotten, it’s not nice for anybody.

“We need to be measured – yes there is a few rats about but it is being deal with and it will get better.”