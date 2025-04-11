Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rare white stork has been spotted in the skies over Northumberland.

Dave Purnell captured it on camera at East Chevington, near Widdrington.

White storks, which were absent from Britain for centuries, are now breeding again in southern England thanks to a reintroduction project, with the White Stork Project aiming to establish 50 wild breeding pairs by 2030.

The project involves captive breeding schemes, with birds bred at locations like Cotswold Wildlife Park, and then released into the wild.

A white stork at East Chevington, Northumberland. Picture: Dave Purnell

The project has seen successful breeding seasons, with chicks fledging and some birds migrating between the UK and North Africa.

White storks, once a common sight in Britain, became extinct here over 600 years ago due to habitat loss and other factors. During the English Civil War, storks were persecuted for being associated with rebellion.

Inspired by stork reintroduction programmes in Alsace, Sweden and elsewhere in Europe, the White Stork Project was born in 2016.