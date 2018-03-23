Raising funds for curlew campaign

Thousands of pounds has been raised for a campaign protecting a bird whose numbers are dropping.

Richard Negus raised nearly £2,500 after completing a coastal marathon for the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust’s (GWCT) Action For Curlew campaign.

The passionate supporter of the GWCT took on the Northumberland Coastal Marathon – a 28-mile run from Alnwick to Bamburgh through sand hills, soft dunes, and wide expanse of beach.

His efforts saw him cross the line in five hours 25 minutes, among 300 runners.

Richard said: “It was one of the hardest things I’ve done, but I have raised a huge amount of money for a vital cause.

“While my finish time was over two hours slower than that of the first athlete across the tape, my advancing years means that I came 13th in my Veterans’ group, which I’m delighted with.”

Richard decided to enter as he wanted to help halt the curlew’s plight by raising funds for the trust’s campaign.

Numbers have dropped at an alarming rate due to a number of reasons, including habitat loss and predation pressure.

Richard added: “Taking on marathons to raise money for charity is an awesome thing to do if you can, and a challenge I very much enjoyed.”

To help Richard reach his target of £3,000, donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-negus3