Put Northumberland wildlife on your Christmas wish list

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is calling on people to buy one less present this Christmas and back its Campaign for a Wilder Future appeal instead.

The appeal is part of a national campaign organised by the Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts, which is asking the Government to put nature at the heart of decision-making.

Any money donated to the campaign will be used to lobby local politicians for an Environment Act that has been promised by the Government, launch a co-ordinated social media campaign, create an interactive map of local green spaces and host a number of public meetings and events.

Sheila Sharp, head of marketing and fund-raising at Northumberland Wildlife Trust, said: “Nature provides our energy, food, air and water so needs protecting now.

“Brexit is bringing change and we need to make sure it’s for the good of the environment. We can bring about change if we all campaign together, but this costs money, so please support us as much as you can.”

Anybody wishing to donate can do so by visiting www.nwt.org.uk/donate or ringing the Trust on 0191 2846884.