£5.6m treatment works investment helps protect the River Coquet in Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 15th Jul 2025, 11:22 BST
A £5.6m investment to protect water quality in the River Coquet in Northumberland has seen upgrades carried out at a sewage treatment works.

Northumbrian Water has invested £5.6m at Felton with enhancements to the site carried out by the water company’s partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley.

The work took 12 months to complete and included the renewal and replacements of elements of the site’s plant.

This will ensure the site continues to operate efficiently and effectively, to meet the demands of local population growth.

Treatment works.placeholder image
Treatment works.

Jonathan Shaw, Northumbrian Water’s project manager, said: “Population growth, along with increased rainfall from climate change, contributes to increased amounts of combined sewage and rainwater entering our treatment works.

"To protect the environment, investment such as this is vital, and we are pleased to have added protection to the River Coquet with this project.”

Northumbrian Water has also recently invested £500,000 in the conversion of a pumping station in Warkworth to a tank that holds wastewater ready to be pumped.

